BILLINGS — When Bilal Shabazz got a call of interest from a Division I assistant men's basketball coach during the 2020 offseason, enthusiasm between both parties felt mutual. A scholarship offer and its eventual acceptance was imminent.
Then, after a half-hour of talking, Shabazz — a 6-foot-8 forward who had just finished up junior college ball in Colorado — first thought to ask where the assistant was even reaching him from.
The coach was former Montana State staffer Shawn Dirden calling from Bozeman, a long ways away from Shabazz's hometown of Milwaukee. Unable to visit campus before committing due to COVID-19 restrictions, Shabazz, while mulling offers a little closer to home, essentially had to taken Dirden's word that the Treasure State was going to be the right fit for him.
Convinced by what he was hearing, Shabazz took the leap of faith and signed with the Bobcats — even if the idea of moving to Montana bewildered him a little bit at first.
"I'd heard of (Montana), of course, but never thought I would be here," Shabazz said. "Like in a million years. It was just random because I had schools from the East Coast, down south, HBCUs, and then there was just one Big Sky team that just called me. I was just attracted to (Montana State)."
Shabazz isn't with the Bobcats anymore, but he's stuck around the state over the past two seasons after moving on to play for Montana State Billings. And considering that MSUB is flying at the moment with Shabazz a major part of the system, it's safe to say the Montana move worked out all alright in the end.
The senior forward is one of the Jackets' top players as his team currently leads the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings, sitting at 14-4 overall with a perfect 8-0 league record as of Friday evening — the MSUB men's team's best-ever start to a GNAC campaign since joining the conference for the 2007-08 season.
Shabazz may be MSUB's third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game behind guards Carrington Wiggins (17.4) and Steven Richardson (11.3), but his impact goes well beyond putting the ball in the basket. Averaging a double-double in GNAC play at 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds (the only player in the league to be doing so), Shabazz has often been the engine in MSUB's league wins thus far, whether it'd be by picking up key rebounds on the interior or via stretching the floor with a 3-pointer.
Jackets coach Mick Durham sure is glad to have him. In fact, his longstanding ties to MSU after being coach there from 1990-2006 were crucial to Shabazz making the roughly two-hour jaunt to Billings for his first season in 2021-22.
"We were aware of him out of junior college when he was in Colorado," Durham, now in his fifth season at MSUB, said of Shabazz. "You're looking for Division I dropdowns, and we were very fortunate to get him. He's very talented and (can) do a lot of things, and that's what he's doing for us."
Durham may have heard of Shabazz following his JUCO career at Trinidad State (where he averaged 12.3 points in his two years there), but the MSUB coach was able to nab him for his own program once Shabazz entered the transfer portal following his lone season in Bozeman in 2020-21, where he played in just five games and scored 12 points.
Shabazz left MSU on good terms, he said, saying that he and its coaching staff came to a "mutual agreement" that a fresh start would be beneficial to his career. That's when MSUB came into the mix as Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle was a former Cats player under Durham and Jackets assistant Luke Fennelly had previously spent seven years on the MSU staff, strengthening the links between the two programs.
Seeing consistent playing time was high on Shabazz's list of priorities for a new program, he said, and he got that in his first season as a Jacket as he started 14 times and averaged 21.9 minutes per game, tallying 7.1 points and 5.0 rebounds for the year along with it.
Nowadays, Shabazz is a near-indispensable lineup piece, starting 17 of 18 games thus far this year with an average of 30.8 minutes per night. He's seen jumps in nearly every other major statistical category, as well, including field goal percentage (37.1 to 41.5%), 3-point percentage (21.3 to 31.8%) and assists (2.0 to 2.5).
"Just getting back used to playing and trusting the coaching staff and understanding it's a new team," Shabazz said on the differences between Year 1 and 2 at MSUB. "(I've) had a lot of ups and downs, but I'm just sticking with it. ... (I'm using) my experience and just playing hard and knowing what I'm capable of doing on the basketball court."
His capabilities have been crucial behind MSUB's surge this season, with the Jackets recently being ranked No. 24 in the most recent national Division II media top-25 poll as the only GNAC team to make the rankings. The program hasn't either won a conference title or made a NCAA Tournament since 2012, but MSUB's current form has put it in prime position to do both as league leaders.
It's a type of momentum that has the Jackets playing like a very, very dangerous squad at the moment — and for Shabazz, it's made going to Montana on a whim the right call once and for all.
"Everybody's in the gym (thinking), 'We've got to take care of our business,'" Shabazz said. "It's just really hard to guard for other opposing teams ... we all trust each other, so that's just our biggest thing this year."
