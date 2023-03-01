Montana State Billings' Cariann Kunkel, right, looks towards the basket as Saint Martin's Laia Currius defends during the Yellowjackets' game against the Saints at Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings on Feb. 4. The Jackets are seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.
BILLINGS — If all goes swimmingly at this week's Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament, the Montana State Billings basketball teams have an opportunity to do something they haven't done since 2002.
Go to the NCAA Division II Tournament together in the same year.
Both the Yellowjackets' men's (20-8 overall) and women's (23-6) squads are in prime position to potentially clinch their spots in this month's national postseason, with each seeded No. 2 with quarterfinal byes in tow in the six-team GNAC Tournament.
The event will be held entirely at Sam Carver Gymnasium on the Western Washington campus in Bellingham, Washington, with quarterfinal play beginning on the men's side at 1 p.m. Thursday. Neither MSUB team plays until Friday, with the men taking on at 1 p.m. that day the winner of the game between No. 6 Northwest Nazarene and No. 3 Seattle Pacific and the women facing at 6:15 p.m. Friday the victor of the matchup between No. 6 Simon Fraser and No. 3 Central Washington.
Both teams are coming off some of their strongest regular seasons in recent memory, though for the men in particular, it's been a long time coming — and it could result in the team's first NCAA tourney appearance since 2012.
The Jackets, who won a program-record 14 GNAC games and lost out on a share of the regular-season league title with winner Saint Martin's on the final day, won 20 games for the first time since 2005-06 and captured a plethora of end-of-year awards for their efforts.
Senior guard Carrington Wiggins was named the league's Player of the Year on Tuesday after averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game to go along with 36.3% of 3-pointers and 91.8% of free throws made, both marks of which ranked as the best in the GNAC.
Senior forward Bilal Shabazz followed that up by nabbing the league's Defensive Player of the Year honor, while coach Mick Durham was named the GNAC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career after also doing so as Alaska's coach in 2012-13.
Ranked No. 6 in the West Region in the NCAA's most recently updated rankings, the MSUB men (who need to be considered among the top eight in their region to qualify for the NCAA tourney) could need a redemption win over Seattle Pacific in the GNAC semis to more confidently seal their bid to the West Region Championships after the Falcons beat the Jackets twice in the regular season.
The MSUB women are on a bit more stable footing, currently seeded No. 4 in the West Region with a pair of signature victories over GNAC champ, West Region No. 2 and reigning national runner-up Western Washington on their resume. They last made the NCAA tourney in 2018, the same year they won the West Region to advance to the D-II Elite Eight for the second time in school history.
Longtime Jackets coach Kevin Woodin took home the GNAC Coach of the Year award Wednesday to make it a MSUB clean sweep of the league's top hoops coaching honors, with a league-high six Jacket players additionally being named to All-GNAC teams. The MSUB women have defeated every GNAC team at least once this season, most victories of which came during an 11-game conference winning streak from Jan. 5 to Feb. 16.
