BILLINGS — Brendan Howard’s 22 points and seven rebounds weren’t enough for Montana State Billings on Thursday in an 85-72 loss to GNAC foe Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gym.

Ezekiel Alley had 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting off the bench to lead the Nighthawks, who shot 55% as a team (33 of 60). Adalberto Diaz added 19 points.

Alley hit all four of his 3-point attempts.

Tyler Green hit five 3-pointers for MSUB and finished with 19 points. Zharon Richmond added 17 for the Yellowjackets, who dropped to 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

MSU Billings shot 40.3% from the field (25 of 62) and hoisted 28 3s, making 10.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments