BILLINGS — Brendan Howard and Zharon Richmond combined for 52 points Thursday night as Montana State Billings snapped a three-game losing streak with an 80-70 GNAC win over Concordia (Ore.) at Alterowitz Gym.

Howard and Richmond each scored 26 points. Richmond, out of Billings Skyview, made 11 of 19 from the floor and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Howard, a Great Falls High product, also grabbed seven rebounds and shot 9 for 9 from the free throw line. The Yellowjackets' overall record improved to 9-10 overall. They are now 4-7 in the GNAC.

Hunter Sweet had 16 points to lead Concordia (2-18, 1-11).

MSU Billings plays again at home Saturday when it hosts Western Oregon. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

