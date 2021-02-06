BILLINGS — So much for rust.
Brendan Howard put together a standout performance Saturday to lead Montana State Billings to victory in its first men's basketball game in nearly a year.
Howard, a junior forward, scored 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as the Yellowjackets defeated Yellowstone Christian College 92-84 in an exhibition contest at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Despite a long layoff, the Great Falls High star also made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and was good on all five of his free throws as MSUB won for the first time since Feb. 27, 2020.
It was the Jackets' first outright game since Feb. 29 of last year. Their formal 2020-21 season was called off in November due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It was great, and we appreciate MSUB and everyone allowing us to play tonight," Yellowjackets coach Mick Durham said in a school press release. "The way we have to play right now is weird with no fans, and it is totally different. But once you start, it feels like a real game."
Nicholas Sebastiao added 15 points off the bench for MSUB, while Jimmy Brown and Carrington Wiggins each scored 10. Brown, a 6-foot-9 sophomore transfer from Chandler-Gilbert Community College, also had nine rebounds.
The Yellowjackets hit 13 3-pointers and shot 47% from the floor overall.
"Carrington — one of our best shooters — had a tough first half but then came back and hit a couple big shots for us," Durham was quoted. "I thought Nick Sebastiao gave some really good minutes in his first game."
"I knew Jimmy was going to be pretty valuable for us because he brings experience and physicality," he said in the release. "He definitely was tonight."
Chrishon Dixon, a sophomore guard out of Billings Central, had 10 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes for the Jackets.
Yellowstone Christian also shot well from the perimeter, making 15 3-pointers on 54% effectiveness. Devin Jones hit 6 of 9 from the arc and finished with 22 points. Derrian Reed scored a team-high 23 before fouling out.
Christian Beeke added 16 points, and he and Jones each had seven rebounds. YCC kept it close but the Yellowjackets stood their ground.
"I’m really proud of the way our guys kept competing even after some big runs by MSUB," Centurions coach Kyle Spencer said via email. "We locked in and executed well overall offensively, but down the stretch coach (Mick) Durham got his players in exactly the right spots to make exactly the right plays."
The game was part of MSUB's limited four-game schedule this winter. The Yellowjackets will next play Wednesday at Rocky Mountain College in the second half of a doubleheader with the women's teams.
The Centurions, coming off a road win at Dickinson State on Jan. 26, dropped to 1-8. They are scheduled to play MSUB again on Feb. 27 at Alterowitz Gymnasium. YCC will host Southwestern Assembly of God on Feb. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium.
"They do a nice job, and that was great competition for us,” Durham said in the press release of YCC. "Their guards are really talented, and we talked about how the 3-point line got away from us a little bit today."
“We ran into a little adversity there in the first game, but we came back and finished strong,” Durham was quoted. “We saw a lot of good things, and obviously we have a lot to work on.”
