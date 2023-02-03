BILLINGS — As a fairly new transplant to Billings (having moved in September) who isn't ashamed to admit he's a total basketball nerd, I wanted to soak up all the information on the local hoops scene I could prior to my first season of covering the sport in the city.

Montana State Billings' programs struck me as particularly interesting as I studied up.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments