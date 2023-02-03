BILLINGS — As a fairly new transplant to Billings (having moved in September) who isn't ashamed to admit he's a total basketball nerd, I wanted to soak up all the information on the local hoops scene I could prior to my first season of covering the sport in the city.
Montana State Billings' programs struck me as particularly interesting as I studied up.
There was Mick Durham's men, led by the former 16-year Montana State coach who returned back to the state in 2018 after over a decade on from his time with the Bobcats. There was Kevin Woodin's women, who in nearly two decades with the Yellowjackets has taken them to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight and, as achieved this season, over 300 victories in charge.
And for my first trip to check out MSUB at Alterowitz Gymnasium — in a men's exhibition win over Carroll College on Nov. 4, 2022 — there were 589 people watching, per the school's box score, which was solidly above the national D-II average for 2021-22 of 427, according to NCAA statistics.
"Not a bad turnout to start the year," I thought to myself. "I wonder if it sticks."
Even as both of MSUB's teams are amid extraordinary seasons, however, those crowds haven't been consistently coming — and I'm not exactly sure why.
Despite the fact that the Jacket men currently lead the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and the women are in the hunt in second place as each has six regular-season games remaining, attendance to watch the best-performing school overall in GNAC basketball this year has been, for the most part, lacking.
The men rank dead-last in average home attendance across the league with 225 people per game while the women are seventh of 10 teams at 213 people, but are far closer to the bottom of that list (Seattle Pacific, 179) than the top (Alaska Anchorage, 686).
Home games for a school that has not one, but two teams that could cause serious damage at the D-II level in the postseason are missing a sort of oomph to them, with upper bleachers at Alterowitz Gym nearly totally empty and the lower bowl ranging on the eye test from half- to three-quarters full. Even beer sales, which MSUB began to introduce at games last month, have done little to boost up the numbers.
To be clear, this is not a callout of the folks who have been showing up to MSUB games already — if you've been attending already, good on you. You also know the type of environment I'm talking about.
It's an aura that's been seen often at the venue lately despite the fact that at this time of writing, the women are on an eight-game winning streak (having not lost at all in 2023) and the men could seal their first GNAC title in 11 years on their home floor if they win out.
Still, I get some of the reasonings for the low fan numbers. Rocky Mountain College is right down Rimrock Road getting its own chunks of ticket-holders to the Fortin Center. MSUB is on a geographical island with few D-II programs within a day-long drive around it and teams in its league from the likes of Canada and Alaska.
But the Jackets might arguably also be the best thing going in Billings sports right now, and when I watch them, both teams have the look of squads that deserve more than just a handful of students and other fans watching them.
On the men's side, Durham is a household name in Montana college basketball lore, and he's got a team that holds opponents to a GNAC-low 65.5 points per game while league Player of the Year candidate Carrington Wiggins can light up the scoreboard as he's scored at least 20 points 10 times this year. With the women, it's a group chock-full of Montanans (nine of 13 players played high school ball in the state) whose highlight win was one over 2022 national runner-up Western Washington on Jan. 21 — an upset just 204 people were around to see on a Saturday night.
In just a few weeks, both of those teams could snag conference championships and do something that hasn't occurred simultaneously for the MSUB basketball teams since 2006, before it even joined the GNAC for the 2007-08 season. They both could make the NCAA Tournament together for the first time since 2002.
So, where are the numbers of champion-level spectators at? Why isn't there more attention on two Jacket teams that are soaring?
Even if my time and experiences in Billings are limited, it's a bit befuddling to see for myself. And if a newbie like myself can see the quality on display right now on the Alterowitz hardwood, I'd imagine those who have been in town for years can see it, too.
They just need to show up first.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.