BILLINGS — Brittanee Fisher hit a walk-off homer in the nightcap and Allie Hughes homered in each game as the Montana State Billings softball team swept Carroll College in a doubleheader at Avitus Group Stadium on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets won 7-6 and 8-5, improving to 2-2.
Fisher hit a 1-0 pitch over the center field fence for the 21st home run of her career. The blast from the former Billings Senior standout offset the Saints’ six-run sixth inning that brought Carroll College to a 6-6 tie.
Marin Penney went 3-for-6 and doubled, tripled, and homered in the doubleheader. Skyler Jenkins also homered for MSUB.
Julia Qualteri earned her first win of the year with five innings in the circle in Game 1, before Alyssa Etheridge had a career-high eight strikeouts in six innings in the nightcap.
Qualteri allowed five hits and struck out two in the opener. Jenna Kister, who came on in relief of Etheridge in the second game, was credited with the win, giving up two runs on three hits in her inning of work.
Jessica Nimmo went 4-for-8 with two home runs in the twin bill, including a grand slam in the second game, for the Saints (1-5). She drove in six runs. Sarah Jenkins had three hits in the first game.
The teams will play another doubleheader on Wednesday at Avitus Group Stadium.
