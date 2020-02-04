BILLINGS — Two years ago, when Brendan Howard was redshirting at Division I Eastern Washington and considering a transfer to the basketball program at Montana State Billings, his brother Bobby stepped in to offer his opinion.
What he said might surprise you.
“I tried to talk him out of it,” Bobby Howard revealed. “I said, ‘Hey, hang in there until you play and see what it looks like.’”
It was an odd position in which Bobby found himself.
On one hand, he was the top assistant under newly hired MSUB coach Mick Durham, and the team was in need of a player of Brendan’s caliber to help level the growth curve of a team under new leadership.
Conversely, Bobby was also a wise older sibling who wanted Brendan to consider all the ramifications of such a decision, and to make absolutely sure he wasn’t jumping the gun.
“I probably wasn’t doing my job as an assistant here,” Bobby admitted, noting the incongruous nature of his advice.
It didn’t matter. Brendan’s mind was made up.
A two-time winner of Montana’s Gatorade player of the year award and the all-time leading scorer at Great Falls High, Howard pined to return to play basketball in the Treasure State.
The smallish power forward wanted to be a Yellowjacket. He wanted to play for Durham, who years earlier recruited Bobby to Montana State and is a longtime acquaintance of the Howard family.
The choice was easy, and Brendan hasn’t looked back since.
Last year he was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year after averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field. This year as a sophomore he’s ramped up those numbers even more.
Entering this week’s road swing to Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene, Howard is at 22.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. His shooting percentage is a tick off of last season’s (53%) but he’s now making 43% from the 3-point arc and just under 80% from the foul line.
“I’ve never regretted any decision I’ve made with it,” he said. “It’s worked out for me so far.”
Brendan’s decision united him with Bobby, who has been Durham’s right-hand man on the sideline since the 2014-15 season at Alaska in Fairbanks.
As brothers, the Howards are not immune to a squabble. So this scenario requires a balancing act despite the fact that they’re 9½ years apart in age.
To handle that dynamic, Durham’s initial advice to Bobby was simple.
“There’s some tough love, I would say. There’s no question that he’s hard on Brendan,” Durham said. “The biggest thing I’ve told Bobby is, ‘Hey, in practice he’s No. 32. Off the court, he’s your brother.’”
“I just like how he’s straight up with everyone. He doesn’t sugar coat it,” Brendan said of Bobby’s approach. “If you’re going good, you’re going good. If you screw up he’s going to let you know. But it’s in a way where he’s trying to help you.
“Everything he says and does is meant to help you see more time on the court and get better as a player. Bobby does a good job of trying to get the best out of the guys he’s trying to develop. I think that shows in me a lot.”
Road less traveled
Brendan’s basketball journey has been circuitous — and not how he’d originally planned.
Growing up in Great Falls, Brendan idolized his brother, particularly when Bobby was starring at Montana State in the late 2000s. Bobby went on to score 1,366 points at MSU from 2007-11.
Even before that, both were regulars at MSU’s offseason camps during Durham’s tenure in Bozeman.
“When I was younger I thought he was going to go to the NBA. It was like, ‘No one’s better than Bobby,’” Brendan said. “I was a very big fan of him. I still am. I still think he’s probably one of the most skilled basketball players this state has ever seen.”
Still, Brendan went on to break Bobby’s records at Great Falls High while playing for their father, Bob Sr., and it was fairly assumed he was bound to play for the Bobcats as a legacy recruit.
Don’t forget: The Howards’ mother, Kathleen McLaughlin, is still the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the women’s program at MSU.
But you know what they say about assumptions.
“I don’t think there’s any question that Brendan always wanted to be a Bobcat,” Bobby said. “And they did (make an) offer. I just thought that he probably felt he was wanted more at Eastern Washington.”
But it wasn’t what he thought it would be.
Brendan, unhappy and missing his home state, was in search of a better fit.
“I just wanted to play basketball and this was the best opportunity,” he said. “Things happen for a reason. I think I’m in the best possible situation I am in now, and I’m really enjoying it here. A lot.”
“The bottom line was, he’s a Montana kid that would have loved to play in Montana right out of high school. And it didn’t work out. Going away, I think he found out that he wanted that even more,” Durham said.
“So a chance to come back here and play for his brother and myself was just a pretty cool opportunity. Since that’s happened, a chance to have his brother coach him every day, I don’t think he’s thought twice about that.”
As a post player, Brendan, who is now 6-foot-6, has always fought the stigma of being undersized. But he’s held his own no matter the circumstance.
His numbers prove it.
“I just think he outworks people. He finds a way to score, he finds a way to rebound. He’s always going to find a way to do those things and you’ve just got to believe in him,” Bobby said.
“He doesn’t pass any eye tests, that’s for sure. But nor did I. I think that’s where he has a chip on his shoulder and knowing he’s got a lot to prove.”
Fulfilling expectations
Durham said there are specific facets of the game in which Brendan must improve, for his sake and for the program’s.
Part of that is being a better perimeter scorer, something he’s already done this year by shooting nearly 100 percentage points higher from the arc than last season.
Howard could also stand to get stronger — though his 220-pound frame is nothing to scoff at — and become a better passer to counter frequent double teams to better involve his teammates.
Howard said Durham “asks a lot of me, but that’s expected. I just try to do what I can to reach his expectations. He wants me to be the best basketball player I can be. I know what he wants is what’s best for me. I respect him a lot, and he’s helped me to see things in a better perspective.”
Howard is one of three Montanans in MSUB’s starting lineup, along with Billings Skyview product Zharon Richmond and Billings Central grad Chrishon Dixon.
Richmond, like Howard and guard Tyler Green, is having a big year after an early injury and is a GNAC honors candidate.
That’s how Durham wants to build the program — with local players. It’s not unlike what he did at Montana State in the 1990s with names like Hatler, Sprinkle, Leachman and Conway.
The Yellowjackets, at 9-11 overall and 4-8 in the GNAC, could use a few more wins. Bobby said Brendan would trade his solid statistical profile for extra victories.
But it’s about more than that.
“What he did last year, what he’s done this year … he’s played a little better than maybe I thought he would,” said Bobby, who has designs on being a collegiate head coach in Montana someday. “I am proud of him for that. But at the same time we’re still kind of building this program.
“I don’t have to tell him to play hard. I don’t have to tell him to listen to his coaches. He knows what’s right and wrong. I’m just trying get him to be more focused and better on the things he’s not good at. Every year in high school he got a little bit better at something else. This year it’s the same thing. Statistically it shows, on film it shows.
“Is he where he wants to be as a player? No, not yet, because he holds himself to a really high expectation. But I also want to try to make sure he’s having fun. I’ve got to be better at that, I think. That’s the message I need to use with him. He needs to enjoy this.”
