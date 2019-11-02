ORANGE, Calif. — A fourth quarter rally by Montana State Billings fell short in a 67-65 loss to national power Cal Poly Pomona Saturday at the CCA D2 Tipoff Classic on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets (0-2) close out the tournament on Sunday against Drury.

MSUB outscored Pomona 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore center Taryn Shelley finished a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds, both career-highs. She was 12 of 16 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Freshman Shayla Montague scored 16 points in her second college game, including four 3-pointers. Emily St. John had six assists and Jeanann Lemelin five.

Kasey Smith led Pomona with 15 points and eight rebounds.

