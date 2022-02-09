HUMBLE, Texas — The Montana State Billings men’s golf team finished in 11th place Tuesday at the Houston Classic hosted by Southern Nazarene University.

The Yellowjackets finished their final round of the event shooting a team score of 307, and completed the three-round tournament with a score of 929 (317-305-307). Caleb Trost was MSUB's top performer, tying for 24th among a field of 87 competitors with a three-round score of 226 (81-73-72).

Riley Lawrence finished in the top half of the field tied for 41st with a score of 231 (84-74-73). Blake Finn finished in a tie for 49th place, posting a three-round score of 235 (73-80-82). 

Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech made a birdie on a playoff hole, breaking a three-way tie with his teammate Santiago De La Fuente and Central Oklahoma’s Evan Griffith to capture the individual title. Arkansas Tech ran away with the team title at 4-under-par 860 (293-281-286), topping second-place Oklahoma Christian by 24 strokes.

