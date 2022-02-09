HUMBLE, Texas — The Montana State Billings men’s golf team finished in 11th place Tuesday at the Houston Classic hosted by Southern Nazarene University.
The Yellowjackets finished their final round of the event shooting a team score of 307, and completed the three-round tournament with a score of 929 (317-305-307). Caleb Trost was MSUB's top performer, tying for 24th among a field of 87 competitors with a three-round score of 226 (81-73-72).
Riley Lawrence finished in the top half of the field tied for 41st with a score of 231 (84-74-73). Blake Finn finished in a tie for 49th place, posting a three-round score of 235 (73-80-82).
Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech made a birdie on a playoff hole, breaking a three-way tie with his teammate Santiago De La Fuente and Central Oklahoma’s Evan Griffith to capture the individual title. Arkansas Tech ran away with the team title at 4-under-par 860 (293-281-286), topping second-place Oklahoma Christian by 24 strokes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.