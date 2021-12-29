BILLINGS — A day after its game at No. 11 Alaska Anchorage was postponed due to COVID-19, the Montana State Billings women's basketball team had a road contest at Alaska in Fairbanks pushed back, this time due to travel issues.
A press release from MSUB stated that flight cancellations related to heavy snowfall and inclement weather in the Pacific Northwest had postponed Thursday's game against Alaska. Saturday's scheduled game at Anchorage had already been delayed because of health and safety protocols within the Seawolves' program.
Makeup dates for the games have yet to be announced.
MSUB's next game will be Jan. 6 at home against Western Washington. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 7-7 overall and 1-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Their last game was on Dec. 18, a 72-58 victory over Wisconsin Parkside in Las Vegas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.