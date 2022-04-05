GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Golfers Riley Kaercher and Riley Lawrence led the way for Montana State Billings at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic, as each posted the lowest three-round total of their careers.
Kaercher shot a three-round score of 214, including a 3-under-par 69 in his final round on Tuesday to tie for 10th place. Lawrence finished one stroke behind Kaercher, posting a three-round total of 215 to tie for 16th place.
The Yellowjackets finished in the middle of the 17-team field, placing 11th with a three-round score of 873 (291-295-287).
MSUB's Caleb Trost tied for 50th place, posting a total of 222. Dawson Strobel shot 224 to tie for 59th place. Blake Finn tied for 72nd place with a score of 228.
Kaercher's previous collegiate three-round best was 216, which he achieved at the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bear Invitational on Oct. 2, 2018. Lawrence bettered his three-round best of 219, which he achieved at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational on Sept. 21, 2021.
Trost has now made par or better in 24 career rounds, two shy of Garrett Woodin’s school record of 26 career rounds at par or better.
