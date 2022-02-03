LACEY, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 34 points and Montana State Billings beat first-place Saint Martin's 80-69 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball on Thursday at Marcus Pavilion.

Wiggins shot 12 of 18 from the field and hit five 3-pointers. His performance came on the heels of a 28-point effort in a victory over Alaska on Jan. 29.

With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the GNAC. Saint Martin's is now 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the league.

Damen Thacker added 13 points and seven rebounds for MSUB, who shot 50% as a team and finished with 20 total assists. Emmanuel Ajanaku pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

Christian Hafner's 14 points led Saint Martin's. MSUB hit 15 of 24 free throws, while the Saints made just 2 for 7.

The Yellowjackets travel to play Western Oregon on Saturday.

