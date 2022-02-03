LACEY, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 34 points and Montana State Billings beat first-place Saint Martin's 80-69 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball on Thursday at Marcus Pavilion.
Wiggins shot 12 of 18 from the field and hit five 3-pointers. His performance came on the heels of a 28-point effort in a victory over Alaska on Jan. 29.
With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the GNAC. Saint Martin's is now 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the league.
Damen Thacker added 13 points and seven rebounds for MSUB, who shot 50% as a team and finished with 20 total assists. Emmanuel Ajanaku pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Christian Hafner's 14 points led Saint Martin's. MSUB hit 15 of 24 free throws, while the Saints made just 2 for 7.
The Yellowjackets travel to play Western Oregon on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.