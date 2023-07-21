BILLINGS — Former Montana State Billings men's basketball standout Carrington Wiggins has signed to play professionally in Germany with EWE Baskets Oldenburg, per the school on social media Friday.

Wiggins was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Year this past season as a senior for the Yellowjackets, who finished 20-10 overall and earned a berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in 11 years. The Michigan native started all 30 games and averaged 17.7 points per game, a team high.