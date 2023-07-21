BILLINGS — Former Montana State Billings men's basketball standout Carrington Wiggins has signed to play professionally in Germany with EWE Baskets Oldenburg, per the school on social media Friday.
Wiggs 🔜 PRO ‼️Congrats to Carrington Wiggins on signing a professional basketball contract in Oldenburg, Germany with the EWE Baskets!#MSUBMBB pic.twitter.com/0LWBPSvN46— MSUB Men's Basketball (@MSUBMBB) July 21, 2023
The club plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the highest level of professional basketball in Germany.
People are also reading…
Wiggins was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Year this past season as a senior for the Yellowjackets, who finished 20-10 overall and earned a berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in 11 years. The Michigan native started all 30 games and averaged 17.7 points per game, a team high.