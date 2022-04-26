BILLINGS — Basketball players Carrington Wiggins and Taryn Shelley were named Montana State Billings' overall male and female athletes of the year Tuesday during the 10th Buzzie awards ceremony at MSUB's Petro Theater.
The Yellowjacket women's basketball squad took home the award for team of the year at the event, which was being held for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin was named the athletic department's coach of the year.
Softball player Brittanee Fisher took home the career achievement award. On Sunday, Fisher broke the school's career home run record with 41. Liberty Palmer (women's soccer) was freshman of the year, Halil Yilmaz (men's soccer) was newcomer of the year, Dominic Buso (baseball) was breakout player of the year and Forrest Cross (men's track and field) was comeback player of the year.
The game/event of the year was the women's basketball team's 72-48 road win at No. 9 Alaska Anchorage, while the moment/play of the year was Tyler Godfrey's two walk off hits in a baseball doubleheader against Western Oregon.
The sport-specific player of the year awards went to Wiggins (men's basketball), Shelley (women's basketball), Fisher (softball), Palmer (women's soccer), Yilmaz (men's soccer), Cross (men's track and field), Cooper Dulich (baseball), Ase Ackerman (men's cross country), Riley Kaercher (men's golf), Bayli Monck (volleyball), Kailee Stoppel (women's cross country), Kinsey Irvin, (women's golf), Kendall Lynn (women's track and field) and Madisan Chavez (women's triathlon).
The scholar-athlete of the year award went to Tierney Messmer (women's golf). The Yellowjacket award for service was given athletics administrative assistant Denise Wynia, and the student-athlete advisory committee awards went to Hayden Foltz (baseball) and Aspen Tolman (women's track and field).
The student support staff worker of the year was Ashley MacLeod. The fan of the year award was won by Blake Finn, Kevin Kolb, Brady Cady, and the men's golf team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.