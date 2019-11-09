BILLINGS — Bridgette Webb's 16 kills helped power visiting Central Washington to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13 win over Montana State Billings Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.
The winning Wildcats also received double-digit kills from Ashley Kaufman (13) and Makala Swart (12), along with 28 digs from Kyla Morgan.
MSUB (7-19, 4-12) was led by the 13 kills of Madi Vigil and the 20 digs of Bayli Monck.
The Yellowjackets will travel to Seattle Pacific University for a Thursday match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.