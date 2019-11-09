BILLINGS — Bridgette Webb's 16 kills helped power visiting Central Washington to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13 win over Montana State Billings Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.

The winning Wildcats also received double-digit kills from Ashley Kaufman (13) and Makala Swart (12), along with 28 digs from Kyla Morgan.

MSUB (7-19, 4-12) was led by the 13 kills of Madi Vigil and the 20 digs of Bayli Monck.

The Yellowjackets will travel to Seattle Pacific University for a Thursday match.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments