MSU Billings softball

Montana State Billings pitcher Jenna Kister took the hard-luck loss in a 6-5 setback to Central Washington in GNAC softball on Sunday at Avitus Group Stadium. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Central Washington held off Montana State Billings, 6-5, in the first game and then scored two runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 7-5 victory in the second contest on Sunday at Avitus Group Stadium.

The games were the first Great Northwest Athletic Conference contests for both squads.

The Wildcats improved to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC, while the Yellowjackets are now 3-11, 0-2.

"The team played well today," MSUB coach Lisa McKinney said in a school press release. "We were one swing away from winning each game, and the girls fought hard throughout the entire day. We hit the ball hard today, and more of those hard hits will start to find holes." 

In the first game, Skyler Jenkins led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run, but CWU reliever Rhaney Harris recorded three straight outs to earn the save.

For MSUB, Jenkins, Payton Reynolds and Sidney Pollard all homered. Pollard finished 2-3 with a run and two RBIs and Reynolds had two RBIs.

MSUB freshman Jenna Kister pitched the seven-inning complete game and surrendered 10 hits and three earned runs. She didn't walk a batter and struck out four.

In the second contest, Theresa Moyle led off the seventh with a double and Myiah Seaton and Sasha Mitchell followed with RBIs as Central Washington scored twice to break a 5-5 tie.

MSUB threatened in the bottom half of the frame and had two runners on with two outs, but Ashlee Laver struck out the next hitter to end the game.

Brittanee Fisher was 2-4, including a double, with three RBIs for the Jackets. Taylor Anderson singled twice and score a run for MSUB and Brie Frazier crossed the plate twice.

The series will conclude on Monday with a twin bill scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Avitus Group Stadium.

