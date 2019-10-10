ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 in GNAC volleyball on Thursday.
The Yellowjackets (4-12, 2-5) play at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday afternoon.
Bayle Monck had a double-double of 11 kills and 13 digs for MSUB and Hannah Hashbarger had a double-double of 28 assists and 10 digs.
Skylar Reed added 10 kills for the Yellowjackets and Marissa Logozzo had 19 digs.
Makala Smart had 10 kills for the Wildcats and Kyla Morgan had 21 digs.
