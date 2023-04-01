ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington swept Montana State Billings in a GNAC baseball doubleheader for the second straight day Saturday, winning by scores of 9-8 and 9-4.

In the opener, the Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to erase MSUB leads of 6-1 and 7-5.

Yellowjackets pinch-hitter Jack Nehler tied the score in the top of the eighth with an RBI double, but Central Washington answered with a run-scoring single by Jake Felton in the bottom half of the inning.

Payton Flynn went 2 for 3, including his ninth homer of the season, and drove in three runs for MSUB. Mitch Winter and Hayden Foltz also went deep for the Jackets.

Jonathan Garza threw the final five innings for Central Washington to earn the win.

The Wildcats scored five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to break away from a 4-4 tie in the second game.

Five Jackets had two hits in the game, while Hayden Foltz drove in two runs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent MSUB (11-17, 5-9) from losing its fifth consecutive game.

Charlie Larson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for Central Washington (12-20, 8-8).