HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Madisan Chavez placed fifth and Maddy Terwillger 12th for the Montana State Billings triathlon program Saturday.
Competing at the Southern Hills Triathlon, Chavez finished with a total time of 1:21.54.3 in the event which has participants swim, bike and run. The freshman from Hardin finished behind four competitors from Black Hills State.
Terwilliger, a sophomore from Billings, had a time of 1:34.13.8.
Black Hills State freshman Myna Buckley won in 1:15.39.1.
Chavez and Terwilliger will next compete at the NCAA West Region Qualifier on Sept. 15 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. If qualifying times are met, the NCAA National Championship is Nov. 16 in Tempe, Arizona.
MSUB added women's triathlon this year.
