PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings men’s basketball team won its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game of the year on Saturday, an 85-73 victory over Concordia (Ore.).
Freshman guard Chrishon Dixon scored a career-high 17 points for the Yellowjackets, while Brendan Howard added 20 points and eight rebounds. Psalm Maduakor had 15 points and eight rebounds for MSUB.
“I am excited for the guys and liked out commitment to go get a road win,” coach Mick Durham said in a press release. “Chrishon Dixon and Psalm Maduakor made big plays for us in the second half.
“We played with the lead most of the game and I thought we did a good job managing that. We fought off home team runs and we are looking forward to returning home for our next league games.”
MSU Billings, which evened its overall record at 6-6 and moved to 1-3 in GNAC play, went on a 12-2 run in the second half to pull ahead 60-47.
Concordia's Dakota Ayala led all players with 25 points and nine rebounds. Zharon Richmond netted 11 points and chipped in five rebounds for the Yellowjackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.