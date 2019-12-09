BILLINGS — Liam O'Halloran of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has committed to join the men's golf team at Montana State Billings for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot right-hander is the reigning MVP for The Classical Academy Titans.

He is a two-time all-area and two-time all-state award winner, who has collected 14 high-school tournament victories and has two top 10 finishes at state.

"Liam will make an immediate impact on our program and be in the mix the moment he steps on campus," MSUB coach Jeff Allen said in a school press release. "He has a complete game."

O'Halloran is the first men's golf team recruit to sign for the 2020-21 campaign.

