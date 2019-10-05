PORTLAND, Ore. — Concordia scored two goals in each half to defeat Montana State Billings 4-1 in men's soccer on Saturday.
Shantik Bedrosian scored the Yellowjackets (4-4-1, 1-1) lone goal in the second half on a penalty kick.
Nicholas Denley scored twice for the Cavaliers (4-2, 1-0).
MSUB out-shot Concordia 16-15 and 7-6 for shots on goal.
