BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North.
The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the set pieces to down the Yellowjackets (1-7-3), who slumped to their fourth match running without a win.
Junior defender Jenieva Musico struck first in the 19th minute, while freshman winger Kaiden Sherwood doubled Simon's lead in the 44th minute.
The Red Leafs outshot the Jackets overall 21-9 and 11-5 on goal. Billings Skyview grad Taylor Gertsch and Billings West grad Jillian Hust both managed multiple shots on-target, but neither player was able to capitalize as SFU goalkeeper Sarah Loewen kept a clean sheet — marking the sixth time MSUB has been shut out this season.
The Jackets, who reached the middle of a four-game road trip this weekend, travel back to the United States next to take on Northwest Nazarene at 4 p.m. Thursday in Nampa, Idaho.
