BILLINGS — Another Montana State Billings women's basketball game was pushed back on Thursday, marking the third consecutive postponement to the Yellowjackets' schedule.

MSUB's game against Western Washington, scheduled for Thursday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Vikings' program. No makeup date has been announced.

The Yellowjackets (7-7, 1-1 GNAC) previously had road games against Alaska and Alaska Anchorage pushed back last week, both because of the pandemic and canceled flights. MSUB is still scheduled to host Simon Fraser on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Jackets' most recent game was on Dec. 18 at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, a 72-58 victory over Wisconsin Parkside.

