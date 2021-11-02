D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead Team Capsules
Hosted by the MSU Billings women's basketball team
Friday through Sunday
Alterowitz Gymnasium
Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets
Location: Billings, Montana
Conference: Great Northwest Athletic Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 5-3 (0-0 GNAC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Preseason Results: 10/27 – Defeated Rocky Mountain College 59-50 | 11/1 – Defeated Montana Tech 67-54
The host for the tournament, the Yellowjackets’ 2020-21 season was limited to just eight games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Yellowjackets did not play any conference contests in their most recent season, but managed to complete a winning record — including a 2-2 mark against fellow GNAC opponent Northwest Nazarene University. While Saturday’s matchup will be the first ever between MSUB and Lubbock Christian, both teams played in the 2018 NCAA D2 Elite Eight.
Kutztown University Golden Bears
Location: Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Conference: Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 0-0 (0-0 PSAC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Preseason Results: 10/25 – Lost to Monmouth 74-60
The Golden Bears’ most recent appearance on the court was March 2, 2020 at the PSAC Championships. Kutztown’s 2020-21 campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the team eagerly awaits its return to the floor this winter. Kutztown went 18-11 overall during the 2019-20 season and was 15-7 in PSAC play to take third place. After facing the two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams at the tournament — University of Mary and Minot State University — Kutztown will close the event with its first-ever meeting against the Yellowjackets.
Lubbock Christian University Chaparrals
Location: Lubbock, Texas
Conference: Lone Star Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 23-0 (13-0 LSC) – National Champion
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the Chaparrals from winning their third national title, as they became the first program in Division II history to go undefeated in two different seasons. LCU knocked off No. 2 Drury 69-59 in the national title game last March to win its second straight title, after winning the national title in 2020 in double overtime. One of the most successful programs in the NCAA, LCU has been to three consecutive Elite Eight tournaments dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Minot State University Beavers
Location: Minot, North Dakota
Conference: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 4-10, 4-8 NSIC
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Preseason Results: 10/23 – Defeated Dickinson State 63-56
The Beavers’ 2020-21 season was abbreviated to 14 games due to the pandemic, and after a slow start Minot State rallied to win two of its final five contests to close the shortened year. Twelve of the team’s 14 games played were against conference opponents, with MSU going 4-8 in league play and tying for sixth place in the NSIC North division. After opening the tournament with the host Yellowjackets — against whom they are 1-1 all time — the Beavers will have their first-ever matchups against Kutztown and Nova Southeastern.
Nova Southeastern University Sharks
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Conference: Sunshine State Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 0-0 (0-0 SSC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
The pandemic wiped out the Sharks’ 2020-21 campaign, as their last time out was at the 2020 SSC Championships where their campaign ended with a loss to Saint Leo. The team played its way to an even 14-14 record in 2019-20 and went 10-10 in SSC action to tie for fourth place. The Sharks will open the tournament with their second-ever meeting against Simon Fraser, having lost the initial contest between the programs. NSU’s games against University of Mary and Minot State will be the first-ever meetings between the teams.
Seton Hill University Griffins
Location: Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Conference: Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 0-0 (0-0 PSAC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Seton Hill did not compete during the most recent season due to the pandemic. The team went 14-15 overall during the 2019-20 season and was 8-14 in PSAC action to take sixth place in the Western division. The team’s last appearance on the court was on March 2, 2020 with a loss to Edinboro in the opening round of the PSAC Championships. The D2CCA Tip Off at the Trailhead will provide Seton Hill, which joined the NCAA in 2007, with three first-time opponents in Tampa, Simon Fraser, and University of Mary.
Simon Fraser University
Location: Burnaby, British Columbia
Conference: Great Northwest Athletic Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 0-0 (0-0 GNAC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
An inability to cross the U.S.-Canada border combined with the pandemic prevented Simon Fraser from playing any games during the 2020-21 season. SFU put together a solid 18-13 record in 2019-20, and went 13-7 in GNAC play to tie for fourth place and qualify for the conference tournament. SFU’s last time on the court was a first-round GNAC loss to Central Washington on March 5, 2020. Simon Fraser is 1-0 all-time against Nova Southeastern, 1-1 against Montevallo, and will be playing Seton Hill for the first time in school history.
University of Mary Marauders
Location: Bismarck, North Dakota
Conference: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 5-9 (5-7 NSIC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Preseason Results: 11/1 – Defeated Concordia College 75-42
The Marauders played 14 games during the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season, 12 of which were against NSIC opponents. Mary ended its season with back-to-back victories over Minot State University, and took fifth place in the NSIC Northern Division. In the team’s last full season, Mary went 22-11 overall and 15-7 in NSIC play during the 2019-20 campaign. Mary will open the tournament against Kutztown, before its first-ever meetings with Nova Southeastern and Seton Hill.
University of Montevallo Falcons
Location: Montevallo, Alabama
Conference: Gulf South Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 14-7 (13-4 PBC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Montevallo made the most of the pandemic-impacted season, going 14-7 overall and taking second place in the Gulf South Conference Eastern division at 13-4 in league play. The Falcons’ strong season came to an end in the opening round of the NCAA D2 South Region Championships, as they fell to Union University 70-65. The team enters the 2021-22 season coming off back-to-back winning campaigns, as it went 18-11 overall during the 2019-20 season. After its first-ever meeting with Lubbock Christian to open the tournament, Montevallo will face Simon Fraser (1-1 all-time record) and Tampa (2-2 all-time record) on the final two days.
University of Tampa Spartans
Location: Tampa, Florida
Conference: Sunshine State Conference
2020-21 Season Record: 7-0 (0-0 SSC)
2021-22 Season Record: 0-0
Tampa played just seven games during the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season, but the Spartans went undefeated all within the span of three weeks. The strong performance was no surprise after a 24-5 record in 2019-20, including a mark of 19-1 in Sunshine State Conference play to claim the league title. Overall Tampa has enjoyed three straight winning seasons entering the 2021-22 calendar. Tampa is 2-2 all-time against its Saturday opponent Montevallo, but will be seeing Seton Hill and Lubbock Christian for the first time.
— Evan O'Kelly, MSU Billings Athletics
