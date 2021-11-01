BILLINGS — Led by Damen Thacker and Carrington Wiggins scoring 19 points apiece, the Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team made quick work of Yellowstone Christian during its 92-57 exhibition win on Monday night.
“We were pretty solid defensively all night,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a school press release. “I definitely think our defense is ahead of our offense — which is definitely understandable with a new team.”
After shaking off a frenetic start, the Jackets found their groove, scored 29 points off 24 turnovers and outrebounded Yellowstone Christian by a 54-39 margin — including Bilal Shabazz’s game-high 10 rebounds in 23 minutes. MSUB held the Centurions to 32.8% shooting on the night.
Offensively, 11 different Yellowjackets scored and three were in double-figures. Thacker had the hot hand from deep, as the transfer from the University of Idaho made his first five 3s and also added six rebounds and four assists.
Yellowstone Christian’s leading scorer was Devin Session with 12 points.
