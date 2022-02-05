MONMOUTH, Ore. — Damen Thacker scored 30 points, including 11 in overtime, and Montana State Billings won its third straight game with an 87-79 victory Saturday at Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Western Oregon.
Thacker, a transfer from Division I Idaho, made 3 of 5 shots and all four of his free throw attempts in OT. He finished the game with six 3-pointers and also dished out eight assists.
Bilal Shabazz added 17 points and Carringon Wiggins had 15 for the Yellowjackets. Emmanuel Ajanaku had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Cameron Cranston's 26 points led Western Oregon.
MSUB (10-9, 6-3 GNAC) continues its six-game road swing on Monday and Tuesday at Alaska and Alaska Anchorage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.