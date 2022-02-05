MONMOUTH, Ore. — Damen Thacker scored 30 points, including 11 in overtime, and Montana State Billings won its third straight game with an 87-79 victory Saturday at Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Western Oregon.

Thacker, a transfer from Division I Idaho, made 3 of 5 shots and all four of his free throw attempts in OT. He finished the game with six 3-pointers and also dished out eight assists.

Bilal Shabazz added 17 points and Carringon Wiggins had 15 for the Yellowjackets. Emmanuel Ajanaku had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Cameron Cranston's 26 points led Western Oregon.

MSUB (10-9, 6-3 GNAC) continues its six-game road swing on Monday and Tuesday at Alaska and Alaska Anchorage.

