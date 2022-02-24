ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Damen Thacker's big game carried the Montana State Billings' men to a 90-77 Great Northwest Athletic Conference road win over Central Washington on Thursday.
Thacker hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, while backcourt mate Carrington Wiggins added 16 points. MSUB led the entire game, and improved its overall record to 13-13 and to 9-7 in the GNAC. Thacker also had eight rebounds, and he and Wiggins combined for eight assists.
Led by Thacker, MSUB made 12 of 22 shots from beyond the arc.
Former Montana State player Bilal Shabazz added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellowjackets, while Sam Elliott came off the bench to score 10 points.
Xavier Smith led Central Washington with 21 points.
MSUB's final regular-season game is Saturday at Northwest Nazarene.
