BILLINGS — For the first time in 21 years, not one, but two Montana State Billings basketball teams will be playing in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Both the Yellowjackets' men's (20-9 overall) and women's (24-7) squads were selected to their separate 64-team fields announced by the NCAA on Sunday, with each making the D-II's version of "March Madness" after making their last appearances in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

