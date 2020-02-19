GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College softball player Shelby Martin has signed with Montana State Billings, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.
Martin, a pitcher, helped DCC capture Region XIII and Mon-Dak Conference championships this past season. The Helena native was voted Mon-Dak All-Conference, NJCAA All-Region XIII and Region XIII Tournament MVP. She also made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American first team for NJCAA Division II.
