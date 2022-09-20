RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earned a comfortable victory for his first collegiate win Tuesday at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.
Strobel fired a 6-under 138 at The Golf Club at Red Rock, beating second-place Roger Nakagawa of Mines by nine strokes. MSUB’s Carson Garner shot 152 to finish tied for fourth to give the Jackets two top-five placers.
The Hardrockers shot 608 as a team to top the Jackets by five strokes.
MSUB’s women placed third in the event, shooting a combined 698. That was 23 strokes behind winner Chadron State College.
Hannah Adams was the Jackets’ top finisher. The Laurel golfer shot 172, 14 strokes behind winner Rianna Garland (158) of SD Mines.
