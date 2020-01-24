BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team is picked No. 1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference coaches poll, which was released Friday.
The Yellowjackets, led by first-year coach Derek Waddoups, received four first-place votes and 33 points. Western Oregon is second, with one first-place vote and 31 points.
Northwest Nazarene is third with 22 points, while Central Washington and Saint Martin’s are tied for fourth with 15 points. CWU received one first-place vote. Concordia (Ore.) rounds out the poll with 10 points.
MSUB won its first-ever GNAC tournament title last season. The Jackets also captured the regular-season title for the fourth time in 2019, going 33-20 overall and 30-10 in league play.
The Yellowjackets return first baseman Daniel Cipriano, the reigning GNAC player of the year.
Cipriano led the league with a .405 batting average, a .528 on-base percentage and a .827 slugging percentage while collecting 68 hits, scoring 59 runs, belting 18 homers and driving in 52 runs on his way to earning second-team All-American honors and becoming the second player ever to win the GNAC triple crown.
MSUB also returns two first-team all-conference players in catcher Andrew Schleusner and infielder Wyatt Setian.
The Yellowjackets begin the season next week with three games versus Point Loma in San Diego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.