MSUB baseball wins GNAC Championships title

The Montana State Billings baseball team celebrates its 8-5 win over Saint Martin's in the title game of the GNAC tournament last May in Portland, Oregon.

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team is picked No. 1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference coaches poll, which was released Friday.

The Yellowjackets, led by first-year coach Derek Waddoups, received four first-place votes and 33 points. Western Oregon is second, with one first-place vote and 31 points.

Northwest Nazarene is third with 22 points, while Central Washington and Saint Martin’s are tied for fourth with 15 points. CWU received one first-place vote. Concordia (Ore.) rounds out the poll with 10 points.

MSUB won its first-ever GNAC tournament title last season. The Jackets also captured the regular-season title for the fourth time in 2019, going 33-20 overall and 30-10 in league play.

The Yellowjackets return first baseman Daniel Cipriano, the reigning GNAC player of the year.

Cipriano led the league with a .405 batting average, a .528 on-base percentage and a .827 slugging percentage while collecting 68 hits, scoring 59 runs, belting 18 homers and driving in 52 runs on his way to earning second-team All-American honors and becoming the second player ever to win the GNAC triple crown.

MSUB also returns two first-team all-conference players in catcher Andrew Schleusner and infielder Wyatt Setian.

The Yellowjackets begin the season next week with three games versus Point Loma in San Diego.

