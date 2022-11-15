BILLINGS — It seems as if whenever an opponent figures out the answers to a Montana State Billings men's basketball lineup, a new crop of players come in to change the questions.
The Yellowjackets have a deep roster full of size, speed and athleticism. And with MSUB bound to be on the road for a long time before it returns to Alterowitz Gym again, those are vital attributes to have.
MSUB used that depth to its advantage in a 71-56 win over Rimrock Road rival Rocky Mountain College on Tuesday night at the Fortin Center, tallying 28 points off of the bench as every player that checked in for the Jackets scored.
Creating 18 turnovers while additionally winning the rebounding battle 42-32, green flags are flying for coach Mick Durham's team as it looks to have a toughness and ability to fly around the floor that teams rarely develop by mid-November.
If the Jackets keep it up, maybe their impressive start to the year is merely bound to only get better and better.
"We really had a good tone to start," Durham said. "I think right now, we're really hanging our hat on the defensive end. ... It's a good start (to the year). Obviously, beating Rocky is a good win. We played 10 guys trying to wear them down and so far, so good."
An exhibition for Rocky (4-1 overall) but a counted game for MSUB (3-0), it was a result that further exemplified the rapid start the Jackets are having. The cozy victory over the Battlin' Bears came three days after the Jackets upset then Division II No. 13-ranked Cal State San Marcos on Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover Tournament in Lacey, Washington.
The Jackets' backcourt in particular made sure there was no hangover back in Billings.
MSUB led for more than 35 minutes of game time, last being without the lead at the 14:47 mark of the first half. Tenacity on the offensive boards — a battle which the Jackets won by a 12-4 margin — kept possessions alive, while MSUB's control of the glass was very much a team effort as six different players tallied at least four rebounds.
Combined with its many takeaways, MSUB almost always seemed to have its hands in the right places at the right times — a direct causation of the mentality that the Jackets bring to the floor, as senior guard Carrington Wiggins pointed out.
"We all say defense first, so when we prioritize defense first, it makes our offense easier," Wiggins, who led MSUB with 14 points, said. "We get easier buckets ... (we had) 18 turnovers and we converted on those turnovers. If we continue to keep doing that, playing defense and playing smart, we'll be a really good team."
The Jackets built the lead to as much as 24 points with 8:02 left to play in the game, and though Rocky flirted with a furious comeback by cutting the deficit to 13 before the final horn, the Bears found themselves in just too deep of a hole to get out of.
Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen felt as if his team didn't "make them pay" early on in terms of burning the Jackets for being overaggressive on the defensive end, though he did like the hints of it he saw from his squad in the latter stages of the game. A 10-day layoff for the Bears since their last game (a loss at Lewis-Clark State College on Nov. 5) didn't help their matters, either.
"I think we missed some pretty easy shots at times, but when you put pressure on people, sometimes they make you rush (those shots), and you got to give them credit for that tonight," Dreikosen said. "I was proud of our guys. We battled, we never gave up."
Though not technically a home game for MSUB, the brief return to Billings is well-needed — the Jackets don't play again in the city until Dec. 7 with trips to schools in both North and South Dakota as well as Alaska on the docket before the team can rest up again at home.
It's during those many miles and stops where having multiple options to turn to comes in handy. And when the off nights come for Jackets players, they can take solace in knowing that there's another man right behind them ready to step up.
"You're trying to develop depth this time of year," Durham said. "You always say that, but it's so important. ... We've got two games every week now for a long time, and that's where developing that depth (is important)."
