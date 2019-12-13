BILLINGS — Derek Waddoups was hired as the head coach of the Montana State Billings baseball program on Friday.
“We are extremely excited to announce Derek Waddoups as our next head baseball coach here at MSUB,” Yellowjackets director of athletics Krista Montague said in a MSUB press release. “We had an outstanding pool of candidates and Coach Waddoups rose to the top right away. We were very impressed with the experience he gained after spending a considerable amount of his career at one of the most premier junior college programs in the country. The Salt Lake Community College baseball team has been consistently ranked nationally, and its athletes have an extremely high completion rate as well.”
Waddoups succeeds Aaron Sutton, who departed MSUB after three seasons to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins Class A affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of the Florida State League, in early November. Sutton earned GNAC Coach of the Year honors in 2019, after helping the Yellowjackets to their fourth regular-season title in the last five seasons. MSUB won its first GNAC Championships title and earned the program's first berth into the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.
The hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Salt Lake Community College the past 10 seasons, Waddoups will begin his new duties on Jan. 6, 2020 and begin working with the MSUB student-athletes on Jan. 10. He will become the fourth head coach since the current program began in 2006.
“I want to thank Krista Montague along with the entire athletics staff for the opportunity to lead an outstanding group of student-athletes,” Waddoups said in the press release. “I am impressed with the culture that Coach Sutton and his assistant coaches have established in the baseball program and look forward to continuing that tradition and advancing the baseball program moving forward. The opportunity to join a group of champions as they look to continue in excellence on and off the field is so exciting. I look forward to bringing my optimism and positive energy to MSU Billings as we work to achieve our academic and athletic goals together.”
While with the Bruins, Waddoups also coached the catchers and supervised the strength and conditioning and the position player speed development programs. The Bruins were 36-13 last year and 26-7 in league games. Prior to his time at Salt Lake CC, Waddoups was the pitching coach at the University of Texas-Brownsville in 2007 and was the hitting and catching coach at Bellevue University from 2005-06. Playing for Bellevue University, Waddoups was on teams that twice reached the NAIA World Series, finishing third in 2003 and sixth in 2004.
