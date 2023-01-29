CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track and field teams set a number of personal records and season highs, overcoming a late change in location to find success at the Don Holst Open on the campus of Chadron State.

Originally the Yellowjackets were to compete in Pocatello, Idaho, but road conditions due to a winter storm altered those plans. Instead, the Jackets made the decision to travel to Chadron and arrived in time for the competition. 

Tags

Load comments