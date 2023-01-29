CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track and field teams set a number of personal records and season highs, overcoming a late change in location to find success at the Don Holst Open on the campus of Chadron State.
Originally the Yellowjackets were to compete in Pocatello, Idaho, but road conditions due to a winter storm altered those plans. Instead, the Jackets made the decision to travel to Chadron and arrived in time for the competition.
“We showed big improvements from last week,” said MSUB coach Jonathan Woehl in a school press release.” We’re very happy we were able to get a meet in, even with the less than ideal travel conditions. The team handled the change very well, and we had a very good trip.”
Kendall Lynn finished in first place for both the long jump (16-9.25) and triple jump (36-8.25). Madison Thompson finished second in the long jump (16-8.75) and set a new indoor high for herself. Thompson also finished second in the 60 meters, setting a new lifetime best with a time of 8.09 seconds. Mya Richardson was right behind her behind her, finishing third with a time of 8.12 seconds.
Tatum Hull was the top time in the 60 meter hurdles (9.52 seconds). She also finished second in the 200 (27.11) and finished third in the triple jump (35-.5). Grace Jones qualified for finals in the weight throw, finishing fifth. Finally, Kailee Stoppel had another successful meet, winning the 800 (2:24.26), and finishing fourth in the mile despite.
For the men’s team, Ben Ralston finished second in the 60 meters with a time of 7.06. He also finished second in the 200 (23.38). Ase Ackerman won the mile, finishing with a time of 4:20.17. Garrett McMillen was top in the triple jump, winning with a 41-3.75 mark. Carson Jessop had a time of 2:03.11 in the 800 to place fourth.
