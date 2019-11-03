ORANGE, Calif. — Behind 11 different scorers, No. 1 Drury University handed Montana State Billings a 78-55 defeat at the CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic in nonconference women's basketball on Sunday.
The Panthers full-court press defense forced 26 turnovers. By comparison Drury committed 16 turnovers.
Drury improved to 3-0 and MSUB fell to 0-3.
Hannah Collins scored 11 points for the Yellowjackets. Taryn Shelley added 10 points and six rebounds.
