LAS VEGAS — Dyauni Boyce and Chloe Williams each pumped in 17 points to lead Montana State Billings past Texas A&M University-Kingsville 68-57 at the Holiday Hoops Classic here Friday.

With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 11-1. Texas A&M-Kingsville fell to 5-4.

Cariann Kunkel chipped in 12 points for the winners. Kortney Nelson hauled down 10 boards and scored six points for MSUB.

Williams also contributed three steals and five rebound and Boyce snagged six rebounds.

The Jackets continue tourney play Saturday against Lubbock Christian University.

Tags

Load comments