BISMARCK, N.D. — After a scoreless first half, Eastern New Mexico scored three times after the break in a 3-0 victory over Montana State Billings in men's soccer on Saturday.
The No. 13 Greyhounds (6-0) extended their winning streak to six matches behind goals from Charlie Hackshall, Cesar Ochoa and Craig Brand. MSUB dropped to 1-3-1.
Shantik Bedrosian recorded three shots on goal in the first half for MSUB.
The Jackets will play another nonconference match on Monday against the University of Mary (0-5-0) in Bismarck before the Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener against Northwest Nazarene on Oct. 3 in Nampa, Idaho.
