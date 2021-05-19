PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight players from the Montana State Billings baseball team were named All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference for the 2021 season. The selections were announced Wednesday.
Daniel Cipriano and Will Riley headlined the list, each earning first-team all-conference accolades.
Cipriano, the 2019 GNAC MVP, led the league with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs. Riley led the GNAC with 63 hits and 16 doubles while batting .401.
Tanner Cantwell earned second-team honors after hitting 10 home runs and driving in 34 while batting .321. Tanner Parker claimed second-team honors with a .303 average, six home runs and 21 RBIs.
Carson Green was another second-team pick, hitting .268 with eight doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs. Andrew Schleusner was an honorable mention selection. Schleusner batted .295 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.
Sam Powers earned an honorable mention selection, hitting .280 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. Hayden Foltz was also honorable mention with a .292 average and two homers.
Connor McCord of Western Oregon University was named the GNAC MVP, and Wolves pitcher Mike Peterson was selected as pitcher of the year. Austin Ohland of Central Washington was the GNAC’s top freshman, Grant Kerry of Northwest Nazarene was the newcomer of the year, and NNU head coach Joe Schaefer was named coach of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.