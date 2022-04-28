BILLINGS — The expectations Montana State Billings baseball coach Derek Waddoups had for freshman shortstop Cooper Dulich this season weren’t extraordinarily high.
The thought was Dulich, who arrived to the Yellowjackets from La Costa Canyon High School in the San Diego area, would come in, play solid defense, bat in the lower third of the order, deliver some clutch hits and adapt to the college game at a steady pace.
Turns out Dulich had other plans. Now he’s become one of the top first-year players in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
“Do I hope all of our guys perform well? Yes. Did I expect it from him right away? No,” said Waddoups, MSUB’s third-year coach. “But he just takes what the game gives him, and that's the biggest compliment I can give him as a hitter. He doesn't try to do too much.”
There have been no growing pains for Dulich, who leads the Jackets and ranks third in the GNAC with a .344 batting average, and ranks second in the league with a .447 on-base percentage.
Waddoups said Dulich already had the clutch gene when he arrived in Billings, and he’s delivered on that promise. Through 38 games, the 6-foot-2 Dulich is hitting .434 in RBI situations and .386 with two outs.
But what about hitting low in the order? Dulich has swung the bat so well that Waddoups has since penciled him into the No. 4 hole in the heart of the lineup.
Truth be told, Dulich didn’t have crazy first-year expectations, either. He has surprised even himself.
“I figured, you know, I'm just a freshman and I'll be batting eighth or ninth and I’ll kind of just do my part. If I could contribute in some way that would be good enough,” said Dulich, a business major at MSUB. “And then once we got deeper and deeper into the season I started stepping up in more situations and moving up in the batting order.
“And then I realized that I'm actually a bigger part of this team than I ever thought I could be. Now I’ve got a high batting average and I’m getting some recognition, but I'm trying not to think about it too much. I try not to ever look at that stuff.”
The recognition has come fast. On Tuesday, Dulich won a “Buzzie” award — MSUB’s year-end honors for athletic achievement — as the school’s baseball player of the year.
The right-handed-swinging Dulich has gotten at least one hit in 30 of the 38 games he’s played. Included in that are 10 multi-hit games. He was hitting over .400 in February and still had his average as high as .375 on April 2, when he had three hits and scored five runs in a game at Central Washington.
Squarely in the race for the GNAC batting title, the secret to Dulich’s success really isn’t a secret at all. It’s about a consistent approach.
“I think of myself as a contact guy because that's kind of always been my role. I've never really had much power, even though I'll get a hold of a ball every now and then,” said Dulich, who has two home runs and 11 extra-base hits.
“I try to work the count and then once I get a good pitch I try to keep my swing as level as possible. That's my big thing — just staying level in the zone the whole way. I’ve tried to keep it simple and try not to overcomplicate things. Once you start thinking about batting average and all that type of stuff, I think you start to get in your head.”
Waddoups said Dulich and MSUB found each other mutually. Dulich didn’t have much of a junior season at La Costa Canyon High due to the pandemic, and that affected his recruitment, just as it did everyone else.
Dulich then shotgunned his highlight videos out to several schools, and eventually reached out to MSUB, where assistant coach Matt Hape took notice.
On his official campus visit, Dulich impressed Waddoups most with his defensive ability at shortstop.
“I just saw the glove and fell in love,” Waddoups said. “I was like, ‘This guy can defend it.’ The swing and everything were okay — it was good enough, and we talked as coaches about his competitiveness and him being a clutch player — but I fell in love with his glove. And he fell in love with the program.”
Dulich’s defense has been solid all year. But his bat has proven to be the true prize.
Dulich and the Yellowjackets (22-20, 13-11 GNAC) are set for a key four-game series against conference rival Northwest Nazarene beginning Friday in Nampa, Idaho. The Jackets are currently in third place in the league standings, and are trying to finish in the top three for a berth in the GNAC tournament.
With eight games left, Waddoups said his team will need to play its own way into the tournament, not rely on help from any other teams.
Dulich will have a big role in that endeavor, thanks to the steady, consistent approach he uses day in and day out.
“Baseball keeps you coming back every day, and that’s the thing of it,” Dulich said. “It's kind of like, you have a bad day and then you can come out the next day and go off and have a glorious day. It's hit or miss sometimes.
“But for the most part, it’s about doing what you can do and controlling what you can control. Really, it's just a game if you think about it, and that's the main thing I try to tell myself most of the time. It's just a game. It's fun. And if you do well and succeed, that's a plus.”
