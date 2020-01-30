BILLINGS — The Class AA girls soccer playoffs pitted Billings Skyview against Billings West in each of the past two seasons.
Skyview prevailed in the semifinals in 2018, as Jordan Roe notched a goal in overtime for a 1-0 win. The Falcons then went on to smack Missoula Big Sky 6-0 to win the program’s first championship.
But West got its revenge last season, flipping the script for a 1-0 victory over Skyview in the title match. The Golden Bears’ Jillian Hust assisted Chloe Davies for the winning goal early in the second half.
Both were emotional, epic struggles. But now it’s water under the bridge.
That’s because Hust, Roe and Skyview products Lainey Bosch and twins Taylor and Hailey Gertsch are joining forces with the soccer program at Montana State Billings for coach Stephen Cavallo.
All five have signed on the dotted line to play for the Yellowjackets beginning this fall, and there’s a reason for that.
“These are the girls I love to play with,” Roe said during an interview Thursday in the foyer of MSUB’s Alterowitz Gymnasium. “A lot of sports is about your team culture. It’s going to be really beneficial for our team culture going forward that we really enjoy each other.”
A total of seven Montana prospects have signed to play for the Yellowjackets. The others are Great Falls CMR alum Kelsey Hogan, who played her first two years at Gillette College in Wyoming, and incoming freshman Rylee Wiediger of Hamilton.
West grad Lexie Bloyder is already with the program.
But the influx of new talent specific to Billings — Roe, Hust, Bosch and the Gertsch sisters — is what’s unique.
“I guess we’ve kind of averaged one Billings kid every couple of years,” said Cavallo, a former assistant who will be entering his fourth season as head coach. “I’ve coached three or four in my six seasons since I’ve been here, but to have such a committed and skilled group come through all at once is a great step for our program and a great step for our soccer community here.
“We did not bring these girls in just to say, ‘Oh it’s nice to have kids from Billings on our team.’ These are players that can definitely help us and help improve our program.”
Roe’s reputation precedes her. The 2018 girls Gatorade player of the year for Montana, Roe put up 48 goals and 43 assists in her career at Skyview. Cavallo credits her strength and physicality, as well as her creativity with the ball.
Roe’s 20 assists in 2018 set a single-season Class AA record.
Roe recently had six screws and a plate removed from what was a broken ankle, but is no longer feeling the effects.
Hust scored 14 career goals at West and was the only senior on last year’s state title-winning team, which speaks to her leadership qualities. Hust, whose father Adam is the head coach for the Billings Scarlets American Legion baseball program, can’t wait to get started at MSUB with her cohorts from across town.
“I’ve played with them all since grade school. We’ve all been together since maybe fourth grade,” she said. “We know how each other plays, we all work hard on and off the field. All of us are in the gym every single day getting better.
“I feel like we have a ton of chemistry and have been doing this forever.”
Bosch, a goalkeeper, was the last of the five to sign. She inked her letter of intent with MSUB on Thursday.
Bosch posted 20 shutouts with the Falcons and gave up fewer than .75 goals per game in her career. Cavallo said Bosch is fearless when it comes to sacrificing her body to make a save.
The Gertsch sisters, who are fraternal twins, bring more of a defensive approach.
Hailey was a two-time all-state pick as a defender at Skyview, proving difficult to beat to the ball whether it’s on the ground or in the air.
Taylor’s journey is different in that she missed all of last season after tearing her ACL. A distributing midfielder, she was an all-stater in 2018 while helping the Falcons win the state crown.
After sitting out last season, she’s ready for what’s next.
“I’m excited to move on and to be able to play with them together,” said Taylor, who is roughly 10 minutes older than her twin sister. “It would be so weird without having Hailee. We’ve been together since the very beginning.”
Cavallo called the group an “eclectic mix.” It certainly covers all quadrants of the field.
With such a large recruiting class — there is expected to be 14 total — the goal is to foster competition and improve certain facets of the team like overall speed and physicality on the heels of graduating seven seniors.
“Playing time is dependent of course on how fit they come in during the preseason and the skill that they showcase, but we believe all of these players have a chance to step on the field and make an impact as freshmen,” Cavallo said.
“This is a group that has a lot of potential. If they can stick with it and stay positive and stick together, this is going to be a very good group.”
But in a larger context, it could represent a shift in recruiting strategy for the MSUB program. Cavallo sees soccer in Billings and the larger area of Montana improving to a level not seen before.
More girls than ever, Cavallo believes, will have a chance to play at the collegiate level in the coming years. And he’ll be watching.
“There’s a pathway that’s clear now for younger kids,” he said.
