HELENA — Capital’s Jaida Green is knocking on the door of qualifying for the 2022 Class AA state track and field meet. She took first place in the shot put with an attempt of 33-10.5 during a dual meet with Missoula Hellgate on Friday, a week after setting a new personal record (35-1.5) in the event against competition from Kalispell Glacier.
Green also established a personal record with a discus throw of 94-10 on April 1 and finished fourth in the Capital-Hellgate dual last week (86-06).
Green has several opportunities remaining to increase her best shot put distance by about two inches, something that would help her make an appearance at state during her final high school season.
Last week, Montana State Billings, an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, announced that it had signed Green to a National Letter of Intent as part of its 2022 track and field signing class.
Green, who plans to compete in shot put, discus and weight throw for the Yellowjackets, joins a trio of Helena-area track and field athletes already on the MSU-B roster.
Aubrie Christman (Helena High School, throws), Katelyn Hamill (Helena High School, sprints/relays) and Grace Jones (Jefferson High School, throws) are all members of the Yellowjackets' women’s track and field team.
On Friday, the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught up with Green to discuss her decision to attend MSU-B and her future plans.
What was special about Montana State Billings and made you want to sign there?
“I was looking at their dual major for elementary education and special education. Then I went down there and talked with the coach and decided that it was something I wanted to do. I really love the team, I really gelled with all of them. There’s a couple Helena kids there. I just felt at home. It felt really similar to this [Capital] program, which was what really brought me to it.”
How did you find out track and field was the sport for you and one that you wanted to continue participating in at the collegiate level?
“Honestly, when I started, I didn’t even know that I was going to do it. I just started it freshman year. I just loved all my teammates and I just wanted to keep going back. I found out that I love the sport. Just knowing that there’s something that I can go and practice that I love is something that keeps me going.”
How important was staying close to home in your decision about which college to attend?
“That was a big thing for me, getting to stay close to home. I have a twin sister and my family is all here. I wanna be able to come home when I want to come home. I don’t have to worry about distance.”
What career path are you considering? How did you become interested in that?
“I want to go into Elementary Education and Special Education. That’s something that I’ve always loved to do. I love teaching and I love working with special education kids…
“I was like 12 [years old] and I started working in the preschool at my church. Just from there is when I started loving being around kids and teaching.”
What makes a good shot put attempt?
“For form, I always have to remember to keep my head and chest high, or else [the shot] always goes straight down. I always have to remember to keep my chest high and use my legs and be quick. Being quick is probably the biggest thing that I have to work on and do every throw.”
