BILLINGS — Danielle Zahn must have been first in line the day they handed out grit and toughness.
Three ACL injuries and three subsequent surgeries haven’t derailed the indefatigable Zahn, whose fast-paced effort on Saturday helped Montana State Billings to an 81-55 women's basketball victory over Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Seattle Pacific, the team’s third consecutive victory and the fifth in its past six contests.
Zahn, a sophomore from Florence, suffered two of those knee injuries in high school and was felled by the third during last winter’s COVID-abbreviated schedule. But the Yellowjackets’ 5-foot-5 spark plug can’t be held down.
“She’s an inspiration,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said. “To put in that offseason work that she did since last year to get back is very motivating for her teammates.
“She’s taking charge of her team out there. She’s always been a good shooter and there’s times you have to score as the point guard, but there’s also times you have to make sure we’re getting good shots. She’s learning that at a higher level all the time.”
Zahn scored 15 points against SPU and also had seven assists for the Jackets. She had a big first quarter, which included a stretch in which she hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a long two-point shot as the Jackets took an eight point lead.
Early in the third quarter, Zahn led a transition break, fed Cariann Kunkel who pivoted to find a trailing Shayla Montague, who then swished a 3, was fouled and converted the following free throw. That gave MSUB (11-8, 5-2 GNAC) a 42-31 advantage.
Zahn later stole the ball and assisted on a Kortney Nelson 3 that put the Yellowjackets ahead 45-31. Eventually MSUB built a 29-point advantage, and finished the game making 13 of 25 3-pointers while shooting 48% from the floor overall.
“My biggest thing is to control the pace of the game, facilitate and get the ball where it needs to go,” Zahn said. “I feel like my shots come from my teammates. There’s no offense run around me, it’s run around getting the ball inside. I think by getting the ball inside it allows for more opportunities to get the ball outside.”
“I think now we’re starting to click together,” she said. “Everybody is finding their role and we’re merging it together. I think the last three games we’ve been playing that way. I think that has a lot to contribute to our winning.”
The Yellowjackets put together a true team effort, with 10 of 11 players reaching the scoring column. Kunkel had 15 points and Nelson added 11. Freshman Aspen Giese hit three 3s — two of them banked in — for nine points. Skylar Patton also had nine.
But the stat the stands out: MSUB had 20 assists on 29 made field goals.
It’s not a scientific approach, but Woodin ascribes at least some of the Yellowjackets’ recent fortunes to mental preparation and team building off the court — especially during Year 2 of a global pandemic that is still shuttering games and wreaking havoc on basketball schedules.
For Christmas, Woodin gifted each player a copy of a motivational sports book titled, “Raise your game: High-performance secrets from the best of the best.” The conversation it has generated, Woodin said, has helped to strengthen bonds.
The team has lost just once since returning from break.
“We’ve been assigning different chapters and talking about it, and I’ve been really impressed with the depth of their answers,” said Woodin, whose team knocked off No. 9-ranked Alaska Anchorage on the road on Monday. “I don’t know if it’s making us shoot better or not, but I think we understand each other a little bit better and we’re having fun with it.”
“You just never know if you’re going to have a game from week to week,” Woodin said. “We just want to be ready no matter what happens. When we get a game let’s rejoice and be happy that we’re playing, but let’s try to play well. We’re young and inexperienced and things are clicking right now, but we’ve got to keep improving.”
Jacket men seek return to routine
As MSUB’s women build a winning streak, the Yellowjacket men are simply looking forward to getting back on the court.
The Jackets’ road games at Simon Fraser and Western Washington this past week were both postponed due to pandemic protocols. Coach Mick Durham said his team had three positive COVID-19 diagnoses in advance of its trip to Simon Fraser, which is located in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Per GNAC rules, players and staff aren’t required to undergo COVID-19 tests if they are fully vaccinated, except for international travel.
The Yellowjackets (7-8, 3-2 GNAC) have played just three games since returning from the holiday break, none on the road. They are scheduled to host the Alaska teams on Thursday and Saturday, and Durham expects to have everyone back in the mix by then.
“The weirdest part about this whole thing is we haven’t been out of Billings. Our pauses have been with the road games,” Durham said. “Next week will be our sixth and seventh home games of the GNAC, and we haven’t played a GNAC road game yet. Our fate is going to be decided in February when we go on the road. February is going to be important, and we’re going to be on the road a lot.”
February figures to be a busy month for the MSUB men, with as many as 11 games potentially on the docket. If all are played, nine will be on the road, including six in a row after this coming weekend.
The Jackets are currently in a tie for fourth in the GNAC standings with Northwest Nazarene.
“Our guys have been great. Last year all we did was practice, practice, practice, then we’d have to pause and then practice some more,” Durham said. “They just kind of go with the flow. We have played 18 games, so it’s definitely better than last year.
“I think we’ve gotten better and we’re excited to keep playing. The GNAC is pretty well jammed up and competitive, and we’ve got our nose in there. I’m hoping to get back in a good routine (this) week.”
