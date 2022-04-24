BURNABY, British Columbia — Brittanee Fisher can smash a softball.
The former Billings Senior slugger has rocketed so many softballs out of the park, that she is now the Montana State Billings career home run leader with 41.
On Sunday on the final day of the season against Simon Fraser, the fifth-year senior connected with a pitch in the top of the fifth inning in the first game of a twin bill to set the record. With the dinger, her 10th of the season, she also moved into second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference record book for career home runs.
With a swing of the bat, the right-handed hitting Fisher sent the softball sailing over the fence for a solo home run. As she trotted toward first base, she twirled her bat down to the ground with a thud and started her historic home run trot — one she has done so many times before.
The difference — this time around the bases her Yellowjackets teammates emptied out of the dugout, jumping and cheering and meeting the school’s new all-time home run champion at home plate and chanting, “41, 41, 41!”
“I think everyone watching the game knew that ball was gone as soon as it hit the bat,” Fisher, who batted 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in the first game, said in an MSUB press release. “It felt awesome to have a no-doubter after hitting a lot of wall-scrapers this year. I just felt so relieved that I was able to pull through with the main goal I had for the season.”
With the round-tripper, Fisher had broken former teammate Cameron Cassinelli’s career record of 40 home runs, set from 2015-18. Fisher and Cassinelli, a first baseman and left-handed pitcher from San Tan Valley, Arizona, were teammates during the 2018 season.
Fisher’s homer over the fence in left center field gave the Yellowjackets a three-run lead en route to an 8-5 GNAC victory over Simon Fraser.
Fisher, who is a first baseman and wears No. 24, had tied the career home run record on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Simon Fraser in the first game of a doubleheader.
Fisher’s homer on Saturday was her first in 14 games. Entering the four-game weekend series, Fisher was batting. 327 (34 for 104) with 22 RBIs, 19 runs and a slugging percentage of .615.
According to the MSUB press release, surpassing Cassinelli’s team home run record was a goal of Fisher’s and the slugger admitted there was some pressure with the record within reach. However, Fisher was inspired when remembering what her former teammate had told her back in 2018.
“The main thing that kept me motivated were some of Cam’s last words to me at the end of my freshman season,” Fisher said in the release. “After she broke the record, she told me I was next. I knew that I had to prove her right.”
The Yellowjackets would lose the second contest, 2-1, when Simon Fraser (17-19, 8-12) scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
MSUB finishes the year 13-34 overall and 6-18 in the league.
The GNAC congratulated Fisher in a tweet after her home run and acknowledged homer No. 41 moved her into second place on the league’s all-time list for homers. Jessica Hallmark of Western Oregon hit 45 home runs from 2008-11 and Emily Benson of Western Washington had 45 (2015-17, 2019).
Fisher, who hit 11 home runs as a senior for the Broncs and was honored with Senior’s “Thumper Award” as the team’s best hitter as a junior, received the female Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award in 2017.
She homered 11 times as a freshman for MSUB during the 2018 campaign. As a sophomore, Fisher hit six home runs and she had three during the 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19. Last year, Fisher struck for 11 homers.
“This has been the best five years of my life this far, and I wouldn’t change them for the world,” Fisher said in the MSUB release. “Between all the teammates I’ve had to the coaches I’ve played for, it’s been amazing to learn all that I have and grow into who I am today. The main thing I would take away from my time here is to enjoy everything because it goes by so fast, and when it’s over, there are no do-overs. Softball has turned me into a leader, an advocate, and an overall better person, and the voice and courage that it has given me is beyond anything I would have experienced by not playing. I’m so thankful for everything this program has given me and I will carry it with me for the rest of my life.”
NOTES: Overall, MSUB hit three home runs in the 8-5 Game 1 win. Maycen O’Neal, Marin Penney and Fisher all hit the homers. Penney hit a three-run homer in the top of the third as the Jackets scored five runs in the frame. … O’Neal hit a two-run homer in the seventh. … Overall, MSUB had 11 hits in the game with Skyler Jenkins, O’Neal, and Fisher all collecting two hits. … Alyssa Etheridge pitched the complete game for the Jackets in the second contest, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned). She walked four and fanned six. MSUB was held to four hits in the contest with Shelby Marquardt going 1 for 2 with an RBI. … After the first two Simon Fraser batters singled in the bottom of the eighth in Game 2, the third batter reached on a fielding error and the winning run scored in SFU’s 2-1 victory.
