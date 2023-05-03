BILLINGS — Former Billings Skyview standout Ky Kouba has signed on as a transfer with the Montana State Billings men's basketball team following two seasons at Montana Western, per a Twitter post from MSUB on Wednesday.

Kouba, who was a honorable mention All-Frontier Conference selection this past season with the Bulldogs, averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game across his 57-game career in Dillon. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 4.6 boards per game in 2022-23, while also shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The former Falcon returns to Billings after being named a Class AA all-stater as a senior at Skyview in 2020-21, when he led his school to a state championship. Kouba also helped the Falcons win a co-state title in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Kouba is the third confirmed transfer (and second with Montana ties) this offseason to have signed with the Yellowjackets and first-year head coach Luke Fennelly for next season. Former Hardin star Famous Lefthand was announced to have signed with MSUB on Monday following a high-scoring two seasons at United Tribes Technical College (North Dakota).

Kouba was one of two 2023-24 additions announced by the team Wednesday. Colorado-Colorado Springs transfer Beni Fungula, a 6-4 guard from Sweden, additionally signed with the Jackets, per a separate tweet from the team Wednesday.