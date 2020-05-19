BILLINGS — Wenatchee Valley College standout Carian Kunkel has signed to join the Montana State Billings women's basketball team, becoming the fifth offseason addition for coach Kevin Woodin.
Kunkel, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, averaged 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% in 28 games last season at Wenatchee Valley, which is located in Wenatchee, Washington. A Montana native, Kunkel previously played at Hamilton High School, where she was a Southwest A MVP.
She will be a junior eligibility-wise during the 2020-21 season.
"Her versatility and fundamentals really impressed us," Woodin said in an MSUB press release. "Cariann has great shooting touch and plays so hard on both ends. We are expecting her to bring experience and passion to our team right away.”
