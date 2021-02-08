BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's soccer player Elizabeth Howard was named an assistant coach with the program on Monday.
MSUB women's soccer head coach Stephen Cavallo announced the hiring in a press release.
Howard completed her collegiate career as a Yellowjacket and was a member of the team’s back-to-back Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships qualifying teams in 2014 and 2015.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Izzi Howard back to our program,” said Cavallo, who was Howard’s assistant coach for her two seasons competing for the Yellowjackets, in the release. “As a player here, Izzi was loved and revered by her teammates and made a huge impact on the team. To welcome her back as a coach is a win-win for our program and our student-athletes.”
Howard spent the last two seasons as the graduate assistant women’s soccer coach at fellow NCAA Division II Regis University in Denver.
“When I left MSUB as a senior in 2016 I didn’t ask myself if I would be back, but when I would be back,” said Howard in the release. “Stephen has built a wonderful foundation and culture here at MSUB, which sets us up perfectly to evolve into a new era of MSUB women’s soccer on the pitch. For me the timing is perfect. I know this squad is one that can get us back to where we should be in the GNAC, and that is something I want to be a part of.”
After her playing career with the Yellowjackets, Howard spent the spring of 2016 as an assistant coach in the MSUB program. She also coached for the Magic City Soccer Club and for the Challenger Sports academy both in Los Angeles and in Denver.
