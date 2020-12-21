BILLINGS — Nels Flanagan, a school record holder in both indoor and outdoor track and field, is returning to Montana State Billings to be an assistant coach.
Flanagan, a native of Big Timber, will join the coaching staff for the 2021 spring season. He will work specifically with the Yellowjackets men's and women's throwers.
“I am so excited to pass on some of my knowledge of throwing now as a coach at MSUB,” said Flanagan in a MSUB press release. “Being a thrower on the track team was such a great opportunity, and I am glad to be able to continue as a coach with the program.”
The 2018 MSUB graduate is the school's record holder in the indoor weight throw at 58-8 feet and the outdoor hammer throw at 174-4.5 feet. He placed third in the weight throw at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.