Nels Flanagan

Former Montana State Billings thrower Nels Flanagan, who graduated in 2018, will join the Yellowjackets track and field coaching staff for the 2021 spring season.

 Photo courtesy MSU Billings athletics

BILLINGS — Nels Flanagan, a school record holder in both indoor and outdoor track and field, is returning to Montana State Billings to be an assistant coach.

Flanagan, a native of Big Timber, will join the coaching staff for the 2021 spring season. He will work specifically with the Yellowjackets men's and women's throwers.

“I am so excited to pass on some of my knowledge of throwing now as a coach at MSUB,” said Flanagan in a MSUB press release. “Being a thrower on the track team was such a great opportunity, and I am glad to be able to continue as a coach with the program.”

The 2018 MSUB graduate is the school's record holder in the indoor weight throw at 58-8 feet and the outdoor hammer throw at 174-4.5 feet. He placed third in the weight throw at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in 2018.

Tags

Load comments