BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season.
MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
"I am excited to have Janiel join our staff as a part-time assistant,” said Woodin in an MSUB press release. “She is great at connecting with players in a way that builds their confidence while pushing them to become better. Janiel was a great player in our program and her basketball knowledge and experience will benefit us tremendously. She will be involved in all aspects of our program, and I am really looking forward to working with her.”
Begger, a Billings native who spent the last six seasons as a varsity assistant coach at Billings West where she attended from 2007-11, is the Yellowjackets' all-time leading rebounder.
Olson accumulated 1,001 career rebounds at MSUB from 2011-16. She was honored as an all-conference performer three times during her time as a Jacket. Twice during her career at MSUB the Yellowjackets played at the NCAA West Regional tourney (2013-14 and 2015-16). Begger and MSUB associate head coach Alisha Breen, MSUB's all-time scoring leader, were teammates for three seasons.
The MSUB release noted that Begger resides in Billings with her husband and daughter. She is a financial advisor.
The Yellowjackets start the season with an exhibition at Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
